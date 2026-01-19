Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST)’s stock performance: a year in review

While Tempest Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 2.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TPST fell by -5.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.13 to $2.40, whereas the simple moving average fell by -63.01% in the last 200 days.

On April 10, 2025, Scotiabank Downgraded Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TPST) to Sector Perform. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on April 10, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for TPST. Scotiabank also rated TPST shares as ‘Sector Outperform’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 14, 2024. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on February 08, 2024, and assigned a price target of $15.

Analysis of Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST)

Tempest Therapeutics Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -405.03% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and TPST has an average volume of 117.77K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.27%, with a loss of -5.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.00, showing growth from the present price of $2.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TPST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tempest Therapeutics Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.28%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 5.74% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.