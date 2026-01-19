Tectonic Therapeutic Inc (TECX) did well last session?

While Tectonic Therapeutic Inc has underperformed by -3.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TECX fell by -9.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $61.07 to $13.70, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.35% in the last 200 days.

On October 20, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking Tectonic Therapeutic Inc (NASDAQ: TECX) recommending Overweight. A report published by Oppenheimer on September 03, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for TECX. Truist also rated TECX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $64 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 21, 2025. Raymond James Initiated an Outperform rating on June 11, 2025, and assigned a price target of $76. Mizuho initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for TECX, as published in its report on April 21, 2025. Raymond James’s report from November 20, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $65 for TECX shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Tectonic Therapeutic Inc (TECX)

One of the most important indicators of Tectonic Therapeutic Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -32.21% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 29.15, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and TECX is recording 430.03K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.41%, with a loss of -8.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $79.38, showing growth from the present price of $18.8, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TECX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tectonic Therapeutic Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 44.17%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 64.11% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.