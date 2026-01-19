Technical analysis of Waldencast plc (WALD) stock chart patterns

While Waldencast plc has underperformed by -0.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WALD fell by -12.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.10 to $1.45, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.67% in the last 200 days.

On January 14, 2026, Jefferies started tracking Waldencast plc (NASDAQ: WALD) recommending Buy. A report published by Telsey Advisory Group on November 25, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for WALD. Alliance Global Partners also rated WALD shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 22, 2025. TD Cowen Initiated an Hold rating on December 16, 2024, and assigned a price target of $4.30. Canaccord Genuity initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for WALD, as published in its report on October 25, 2024. Telsey Advisory Group’s report from May 01, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $8 for WALD shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Waldencast plc (WALD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -14.26%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Waldencast plc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -36.11% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.67, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and WALD is recording an average volume of 98.07K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.80%, with a gain of 10.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.86, showing growth from the present price of $1.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WALD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Waldencast plc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 79.67%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 17.25% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.