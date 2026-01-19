SuperCom Ltd (SPCB) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

While SuperCom Ltd has overperformed by 7.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SPCB fell by -1.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.95 to $5.06, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.72% in the last 200 days.

On May 03, 2021, H.C. Wainwright Upgraded SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ: SPCB) to Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on December 04, 2017, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SPCB. Singular Research also rated SPCB shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $13.25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 31, 2015. Imperial Capital Initiated an Outperform rating on August 22, 2014, and assigned a price target of $14.

Analysis of SuperCom Ltd (SPCB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -17.51%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of SuperCom Ltd’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.75, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SPCB is recording an average volume of 84.23K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.27%, with a gain of 6.30% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.00, showing growth from the present price of $8.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SPCB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SuperCom Ltd Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.43%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 6.72% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.