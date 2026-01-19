RedCloud Holdings PLC (RCT) requires closer examination

While RedCloud Holdings PLC has overperformed by 1.95%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RCT rose by 5.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.36 to $0.80, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.02% in the last 200 days.

On April 17, 2025, Rosenblatt started tracking RedCloud Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: RCT) recommending Buy. A report published by Roth Capital on April 15, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for RCT.

Analysis of RedCloud Holdings PLC (RCT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 166.95%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

An average volume of 311.61K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for RCT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.57%, with a gain of 18.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.50, showing growth from the present price of $1.57, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RCT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze RedCloud Holdings PLC Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.37% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.