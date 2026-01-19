LRE (Lead Real Estate Co Ltd ADR) has impressive results

While Lead Real Estate Co Ltd ADR has underperformed by -7.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LRE fell by -9.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.97 to $1.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.80% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Lead Real Estate Co Ltd ADR (LRE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.77%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Lead Real Estate Co Ltd ADR’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 18.83% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.32, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and LRE is recording an average volume of 66.03K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.85%, with a loss of -9.55% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Lead Real Estate Co Ltd ADR Shares?

A leading company in the Real Estate – Development sector, Lead Real Estate Co Ltd ADR (LRE) is based in the Japan. When comparing Lead Real Estate Co Ltd ADR shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.36, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 179.52%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.12% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.