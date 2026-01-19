Is it possible to buy Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. De C.V. ADR(AERO) shares at a good price now?

While Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. De C.V. ADR has overperformed by 1.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AERO fell by -7.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.05 to $16.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.69% in the last 200 days.

On December 17, 2025, Morgan Stanley started tracking Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE: AERO) recommending Overweight. A report published by Goldman on December 17, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AERO. Evercore ISI also rated AERO shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $36 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 17, 2025. Deutsche Bank Initiated an Buy rating on December 17, 2025, and assigned a price target of $25. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for AERO, as published in its report on December 17, 2025. Barclays’s report from December 17, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $27 for AERO shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating.

Analysis of Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (AERO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.45%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. De C.V. ADR’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.56, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AERO is recording an average volume of 492.26K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.10%, with a loss of -1.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $29.47, showing growth from the present price of $20.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AERO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. De C.V. ADR Shares?

Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (AERO) is based in the Mexico and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Airlines market. When comparing Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. De C.V. ADR shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 0.45, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -48.31%.