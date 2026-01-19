Is INmune Bio Inc (INMB) a good investment opportunity?

While INmune Bio Inc has overperformed by 6.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, INMB rose by 10.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.64 to $1.38, whereas the simple moving average fell by -52.28% in the last 200 days.

On July 01, 2025, Scotiabank Downgraded INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ: INMB) to Sector Underperform. A report published by BTIG Research on July 01, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for INMB. Rodman & Renshaw also rated INMB shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $23 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 28, 2025. Alliance Global Partners Initiated an Buy rating on October 21, 2024, and assigned a price target of $20. Raymond James initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for INMB, as published in its report on September 27, 2024. Scotiabank’s report from August 22, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $22 for INMB shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Outperform’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of INmune Bio Inc (INMB)

To gain a thorough understanding of INmune Bio Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -155.77% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.17, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and INMB is recording an average volume of 407.41K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.35%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.20%, with a gain of 16.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.33, showing growth from the present price of $1.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INMB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze INmune Bio Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.01%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 17.58% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.