How to interpret FreightCar America Inc (RAIL)’s stock chart patterns

While FreightCar America Inc has overperformed by 4.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RAIL rose by 4.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.64 to $4.31, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 32.94% in the last 200 days.

On May 01, 2025, Northcoast started tracking FreightCar America Inc (NASDAQ: RAIL) recommending Buy. A report published by Cowen on November 01, 2019, Reiterated its previous ‘Market Perform’ rating for RAIL. Stifel Reiterated the rating as Hold on August 03, 2018, but set its price target from $15 to $19. Stifel resumed its ‘Hold’ rating for RAIL, as published in its report on May 07, 2018. Stifel’s report from November 07, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $14 for RAIL shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Buckingham Research also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of FreightCar America Inc (RAIL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 41.73%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of FreightCar America Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.88, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and RAIL is recording 164.05K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.60%, with a gain of 5.44% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.33, showing growth from the present price of $11.62, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RAIL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze FreightCar America Inc Shares?

The Railroads market is dominated by FreightCar America Inc (RAIL) based in the USA. When comparing FreightCar America Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.69, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 93.46%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.62%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 40.09% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.