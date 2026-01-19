How did Avalo Therapeutics Inc (AVTX) fare last session?

While Avalo Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -3.71%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AVTX fell by -17.07%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.72 to $3.39, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 43.84% in the last 200 days.

On December 18, 2025, Mizuho started tracking Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AVTX) recommending Outperform. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on September 17, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AVTX. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for AVTX, as published in its report on June 02, 2025. Stifel’s report from March 25, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $36 for AVTX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Avalo Therapeutics Inc (AVTX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -100.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Avalo Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -174.79% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 14.28, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 354.03K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for AVTX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.54%, with a loss of -11.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $34.38, showing growth from the present price of $15.06, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AVTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Avalo Therapeutics Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.91%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 71.52% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.