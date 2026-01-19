Graham Corp (GHM) deserves deeper analysis

While Graham Corp has overperformed by 0.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GHM rose by 15.51%, with highs and lows ranging from $74.40 to $24.78, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 45.70% in the last 200 days.

On October 21, 2025, Noble Capital Markets Downgraded Graham Corp (NYSE: GHM) to Market Perform. Northland Capital also rated GHM shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $55 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 23, 2025. Noble Capital Markets Initiated an Outperform rating on June 24, 2024, and assigned a price target of $35. Colliers Securities February 08, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for GHM, as published in its report on February 08, 2022. Maxim Group’s report from April 18, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $27 for GHM shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Sidoti also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Graham Corp (GHM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 23.27%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Graham Corp’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.39% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.77, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GHM is recording an average volume of 105.56K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.07%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.93%, with a gain of 4.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $69.25, showing decline from the present price of $74.19, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GHM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Graham Corp Shares?

Graham Corp (GHM) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Specialty Industrial Machinery market. When comparing Graham Corp shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 60.17, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -6.75%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.97%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.31% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.