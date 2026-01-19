Examining Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc (NP) more closely is necessary

While Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc has underperformed by -0.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NP fell by -10.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $33.23 to $22.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.60% in the last 200 days.

On October 27, 2025, TD Cowen started tracking Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE: NP) recommending Buy. A report published by Raymond James on October 27, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for NP. Piper Sandler also rated NP shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $33 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 27, 2025. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Equal-Weight rating on October 27, 2025, and assigned a price target of $26. Mizuho initiated its ‘Underperform’ rating for NP, as published in its report on October 27, 2025. Keefe Bruyette’s report from October 27, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $26 for NP shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Perform’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc (NP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 31.18%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and NP is registering an average volume of 325.77K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.21%, with a loss of -2.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $28.75, showing growth from the present price of $25.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc Shares?

A giant in the Insurance Brokers market, Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc (NP) is based in the USA. When comparing Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 93.22, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -8.92%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 83.79%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.02% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.