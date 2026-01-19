European Wax Center Inc (EWCZ) presents a great opportunity, but the stock is slightly undervalued

While European Wax Center Inc has underperformed by -6.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EWCZ rose by 12.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.60 to $2.72, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.19% in the last 200 days.

On March 12, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ: EWCZ) to Market Perform. A report published by Piper Sandler on January 06, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for EWCZ. Telsey Advisory Group also Downgraded EWCZ shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 19, 2024. Citigroup August 15, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for EWCZ, as published in its report on August 15, 2024. Piper Sandler’s report from September 21, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $22 for EWCZ shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of European Wax Center Inc (EWCZ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.25%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

European Wax Center Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.38% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.13, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and EWCZ is registering an average volume of 357.94K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.08%, with a loss of -0.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.64, showing growth from the present price of $4.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EWCZ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze European Wax Center Inc Shares?

A giant in the Household & Personal Products market, European Wax Center Inc (EWCZ) is based in the USA. When comparing European Wax Center Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.49, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 194.68%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 34.38%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 54.24% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.