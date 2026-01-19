Do investors need to be concerned about Citizens, Inc (CIA)?

While Citizens, Inc has overperformed by 0.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CIA rose by 14.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.36 to $2.90, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 16.66% in the last 200 days.

On April 10, 2008, KeyBanc Capital Mkts started tracking Citizens, Inc (NYSE: CIA) recommending Buy. A report published by Oppenheimer on January 11, 2008, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CIA.

Analysis of Citizens, Inc (CIA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.74%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Citizens, Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.02% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CIA is recording an average volume of 104.08K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.09%, with a gain of 15.51% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.00, showing growth from the present price of $5.51, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CIA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Citizens, Inc Shares?

Citizens, Inc (CIA) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Insurance – Life market. When comparing Citizens, Inc shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 25.80, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -14.88%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.19%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 26.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.