Do investors need to be concerned about Alta Equipment Group Inc (ALTG)?

While Alta Equipment Group Inc has overperformed by 2.54%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ALTG rose by 40.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.99 to $3.54, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.84% in the last 200 days.

On August 18, 2025, DA Davidson Downgraded Alta Equipment Group Inc (NYSE: ALTG) to Neutral. A report published by Northland Capital on July 08, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for ALTG. B. Riley Securities also rated ALTG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 27, 2025. Northland Capital initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for ALTG, as published in its report on September 23, 2022. B. Riley Securities’s report from January 04, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $22 for ALTG shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Alta Equipment Group Inc (ALTG)

The current dividend for ALTG investors is set at $0.11 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.84%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Alta Equipment Group Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -160.65% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.49, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ALTG is recording an average volume of 220.65K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.40%, with a gain of 11.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.95, showing growth from the present price of $6.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALTG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Alta Equipment Group Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 39.98%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 50.55% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.