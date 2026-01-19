ATA Creativity Global ADR (AACG)’s stock rises to 1.16 per share

While ATA Creativity Global ADR has overperformed by 13.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AACG rose by 46.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.58 to $0.71, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.06% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of ATA Creativity Global ADR (AACG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.22%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of ATA Creativity Global ADR’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.95% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.33, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AACG is recording 26.33K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.45%, with a gain of 28.90% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.50, showing growth from the present price of $1.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AACG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ATA Creativity Global ADR Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.75% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.