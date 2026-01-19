Are Pulse Biosciences Inc’shares a good deal?

While Pulse Biosciences Inc has overperformed by 1.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PLSE rose by 3.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.00 to $12.56, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.40% in the last 200 days.

On July 07, 2025, Oppenheimer started tracking Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: PLSE) recommending Outperform. A report published by Stephens on July 27, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for PLSE. Maxim Group also rated PLSE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 11, 2021. H.C. Wainwright Reiterated the rating as Buy on January 26, 2021, but set its price target from $16 to $40. H.C. Wainwright May 12, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for PLSE, as published in its report on May 12, 2020. H.C. Wainwright’s report from February 14, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $6 for PLSE shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Pulse Biosciences Inc (PLSE)

Pulse Biosciences Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -86.99% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.01, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and PLSE has an average volume of 170.36K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.24%, with a loss of -1.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.00, showing growth from the present price of $14.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PLSE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pulse Biosciences Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 74.03%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 8.83% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.