908 Devices Inc MASS’s stock price falss traction on Friday

While 908 Devices Inc has underperformed by -0.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MASS rose by 4.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.34 to $1.92, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.02% in the last 200 days.

On August 05, 2025, Leerink Partners Upgraded 908 Devices Inc (NASDAQ: MASS) to Outperform. A report published by Leerink Partners on November 13, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for MASS. Stephens also rated MASS shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 07, 2023. William Blair initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for MASS, as published in its report on January 12, 2021. SVB Leerink’s report from January 12, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $70 for MASS shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of 908 Devices Inc (MASS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -16.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of 908 Devices Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -42.72% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.12, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and MASS is recording an average volume of 409.56K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.10%, with a gain of 1.30% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.00, showing growth from the present price of $5.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MASS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze 908 Devices Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 25.74%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 71.49% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.