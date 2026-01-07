What will the future hold for Trio Petroleum Corp (AMEX:TPET) stock?

Trio Petroleum Corp (TPET)’s stock is trading at $0.82 at the moment marking a fall of -0.31% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -74.72% less than their 52-week high of $3.25, and 16.52% over their 52-week low of $0.70. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -13.09% below the high and +15.89% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, TPET’s SMA-200 is $1.1251.

Further, it is important to consider TPET stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 23.13.TPET’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.60, resulting in an 11.96 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Trio Petroleum Corp (TPET) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Trio Petroleum Corp (AMEX: TPET) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Trio Petroleum Corp (TPET). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 21.55% of shares. A total of 13 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 3.28% of its stock and 4.18% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc holding total of 97.59 shares that make 1.16% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 80512.0.

The securities firm Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 64.26 shares of TPET, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.76%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 53016.0.

An overview of Trio Petroleum Corp’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Trio Petroleum Corp (TPET) traded 860,055 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.8205 and price change of -0.0420. With the moving average of $0.8904 and a price change of -0.2630, about 485,078 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, TPET’s 100-day average volume is 433,355 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.9967 and a price change of -0.2830.