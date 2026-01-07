What to expect from BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc’s (BMNR) current quarter earnings?

Currently, BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc’s (BMNR) stock is trading at $30.69, marking a fall of -5.07% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -80.94% below its 52-week high of $161.00 and 859.06% above its 52-week low of $3.20. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -26.93% below the high and +14.58% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, BMNR’s SMA-200 is $32.59.

As well, it is important to consider BMNR stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 2145.99.BMNR’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.83, resulting in an 25.53 price to cash per share for the period.

How does BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc (BMNR) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 3 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.33 in simple terms.

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc (AMEX: BMNR) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc (BMNR). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 1.60% of shares. A total of 427 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 21.27% of its stock and 21.62% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley holding total of 9.7 shares that make 23.61% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 301.08 million.

The securities firm Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds 7.69 shares of BMNR, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 18.72%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 238.76 million.

An overview of BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc (BMNR) traded 43,451,391 shares per day, with a moving average of $31.69 and price change of -5.09. With the moving average of $34.89 and a price change of -19.66, about 44,658,344 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, BMNR’s 100-day average volume is 46,024,824 shares, alongside a moving average of $43.35 and a price change of -29.70.