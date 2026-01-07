What technical indicators reveal about KALV stock

While KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc has overperformed by 0.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KALV fell by -2.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.30 to $7.30, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 20.17% in the last 200 days.

On January 06, 2026, Needham Reiterated KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALV) to Buy. A report published by JMP Securities on January 31, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating for KALV. TD Cowen also rated KALV shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 07, 2025. BofA Securities Initiated an Buy rating on December 18, 2024, and assigned a price target of $22. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for KALV, as published in its report on June 15, 2020. SVB Leerink’s report from July 29, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $31 for KALV shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -190.18% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.21, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and KALV is registering an average volume of 1.28M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.47%, with a gain of 3.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.44, showing growth from the present price of $15.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KALV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 25.14%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.14% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.