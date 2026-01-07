Was USA Rare Earth Inc (USAR)’s session last reading good?

While USA Rare Earth Inc has overperformed by 10.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, USAR rose by 47.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $43.98 to $5.56, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 21.27% in the last 200 days.

On October 20, 2025, William Blair started tracking USA Rare Earth Inc (NASDAQ: USAR) recommending Outperform. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on August 01, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for USAR. Canaccord Genuity also rated USAR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 13, 2025. Roth Capital Initiated an Buy rating on May 29, 2025, and assigned a price target of $15.

Analysis of USA Rare Earth Inc (USAR)

One of the most important indicators of USA Rare Earth Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -255.91% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 16.51, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and USAR is recording 14.30M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.83%, with a gain of 37.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.75, showing growth from the present price of $17.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether USAR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze USA Rare Earth Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.91%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 27.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.