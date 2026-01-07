Was there any good news for Gorilla Technology Group Inc (GRRR) stock in the last session?

While Gorilla Technology Group Inc has overperformed by 1.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GRRR rose by 21.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $44.15 to $10.85, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.58% in the last 200 days.

On December 11, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ: GRRR) recommending Overweight. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on July 26, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for GRRR.

Analysis of Gorilla Technology Group Inc (GRRR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -16.04%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.64, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and GRRR is registering an average volume of 1.18M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.09%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.77%, with a gain of 18.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $35.00, showing growth from the present price of $13.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GRRR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Gorilla Technology Group Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.47%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 21.64% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.