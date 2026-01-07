Was anything positive for Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (EKSO) stock last session?

While Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc has overperformed by 11.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EKSO rose by 10.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.97 to $2.73, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 98.36% in the last 200 days.

On October 14, 2016, SunTrust started tracking Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EKSO) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (EKSO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.37%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -85.01% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.09, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and EKSO is recording 2.03M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.31%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 24.59%, with a gain of 74.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $49.75, showing growth from the present price of $9.53, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EKSO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.65%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 10.56% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.