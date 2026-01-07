Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) presents a great opportunity, but the stock is slightly undervalued

While Sleep Number Corp has underperformed by -5.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SNBR fell by -11.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.13 to $3.49, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.91% in the last 200 days.

On April 21, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ: SNBR) to Neutral. A report published by Wedbush on March 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for SNBR. Wedbush also Upgraded SNBR shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $88 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 04, 2022. UBS February 18, 2021d the rating to Neutral on February 18, 2021, and set its price target from $65 to $135. BofA Securities February 04, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for SNBR, as published in its report on February 04, 2021. BofA Securities’s report from November 17, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $73 for SNBR shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Sleep Number Corp (SNBR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -19.63%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Sleep Number Corp’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.09, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SNBR is registering an average volume of 764.71K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.37%, with a loss of -10.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.50, showing decline from the present price of $7.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SNBR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sleep Number Corp Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 27.64%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.87% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.