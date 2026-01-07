Predicting Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc’s (ALH) earnings for the current quarter

Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc (ALH)’s stock is trading at $20.74 at the moment marking a fall of -5.30% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -24.53% less than their 52-week high of $27.48, and 3.18% over their 52-week low of $20.10. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -8.75% below the high and +2.99% above the low.

How does Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc (ALH) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 8 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.50 in simple terms.

Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc (NYSE: ALH) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc (ALH). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 5.59% of shares. A total of 17 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 74.48% of its stock and 78.89% of its float.

Dec 31, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Gamma Investing LLC holding total of 18.0 shares that make 0.00% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 372.0.

An overview of Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc (ALH) traded 1,418,533 shares per day, with a moving average of $21.45 and price change of -0.98. With the moving average of $23.46 and a price change of -5.81, about 1,037,505 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days.