Neumora Therapeutics Inc (NMRA) stock shows positive growth on Tuesday

While Neumora Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 11.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NMRA rose by 1.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.25 to $0.61, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 19.99% in the last 200 days.

On December 01, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded Neumora Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NMRA) to Outperform. A report published by Guggenheim on October 27, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for NMRA. William Blair March 10, 2025d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for NMRA, as published in its report on March 10, 2025. Stifel’s report from March 07, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $2 for NMRA shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Neumora Therapeutics Inc (NMRA)

Neumora Therapeutics Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -104.35% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.85, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and NMRA is registering an average volume of 1.76M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.32%, with a gain of 2.25% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.33, showing growth from the present price of $1.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NMRA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Neumora Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 65.32%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 18.65% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.