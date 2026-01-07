Is Innovative Solutions And Support Inc (ISSC) worth investing in despite its undervalued state?

While Innovative Solutions And Support Inc has underperformed by -1.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ISSC rose by 0.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.39 to $5.30, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 65.62% in the last 200 days.

On December 05, 2025, Craig Hallum started tracking Innovative Solutions And Support Inc (NASDAQ: ISSC) recommending Buy. A report published by Northland Capital on November 21, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for ISSC. Singular Research also rated ISSC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 08, 2014. Boenning & Scattergood November 20, 2008d its ‘Market Underperform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for ISSC, as published in its report on November 20, 2008. Jesup & Lamont also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Innovative Solutions And Support Inc (ISSC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 44.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Innovative Solutions And Support Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 28.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.33, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 431.35K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ISSC stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.45%, with a loss of -2.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.75, showing growth from the present price of $18.96, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ISSC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Innovative Solutions And Support Inc Shares?

The USA based company Innovative Solutions And Support Inc (ISSC) is one of the biggest names in Aerospace & Defense. When comparing Innovative Solutions And Support Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 21.73, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 115.13%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.42%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 46.59% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.