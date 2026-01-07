Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR)’s stock price range in the last year

While Intuitive Machines Inc has overperformed by 2.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LUNR rose by 15.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.95 to $6.14, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 78.38% in the last 200 days.

On December 19, 2025, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ: LUNR) recommending Overweight. A report published by Stifel on November 03, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for LUNR. Deutsche Bank also Upgraded LUNR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 17, 2025. Craig Hallum Initiated an Buy rating on July 22, 2025, and assigned a price target of $17. Barclays initiated its ‘Equal Weight’ rating for LUNR, as published in its report on May 22, 2025. Deutsche Bank’s report from February 25, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $18 for LUNR shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.33%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Intuitive Machines Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.25, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and LUNR is recording 8.85M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.49%, with a gain of 19.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.50, showing decline from the present price of $18.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LUNR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Intuitive Machines Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.66%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 65.95% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.