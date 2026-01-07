Immunic Inc (IMUX) requires closer examination

While Immunic Inc has underperformed by -2.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IMUX rose by 16.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.39 to $0.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.81% in the last 200 days.

On November 07, 2025, Roth Capital started tracking Immunic Inc (NASDAQ: IMUX) recommending Buy. A report published by Chardan Capital Markets on September 29, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for IMUX. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on November 25, 2024, and assigned a price target of $10. Leerink Partners initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for IMUX, as published in its report on September 09, 2024. B. Riley Securities’s report from August 27, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $6 for IMUX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. SVB Leerink also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Immunic Inc (IMUX)

In order to gain a clear picture of Immunic Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -398.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.31, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.40M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for IMUX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.27%, with a gain of 19.60% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.38, showing growth from the present price of $0.62, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IMUX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Immunic Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.31%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 52.21% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.