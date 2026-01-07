How to interpret Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX)’s stock chart patterns

While Ventyx Biosciences Inc has overperformed by 28.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VTYX rose by 11.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.55 to $0.78, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 156.70% in the last 200 days.

On November 05, 2025, H.C. Wainwright Upgraded Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: VTYX) to Buy. A report published by Wells Fargo on March 12, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for VTYX. Oppenheimer also Upgraded VTYX shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 12, 2024. Wells Fargo November 07, 2023d the rating to Equal Weight on November 07, 2023, and set its price target from $77 to $8. Stifel November 07, 2023d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for VTYX, as published in its report on November 07, 2023. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX)

In order to gain a clear picture of Ventyx Biosciences Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -45.35% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 17.86, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 4.30M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for VTYX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 18.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 57.21%, with a gain of 10.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.62, showing growth from the present price of $10.05, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VTYX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ventyx Biosciences Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.34%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.91% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.