How does UFG’s price to cash per share ratio compare in the market?

Currently, Uni Fuels Holdings Ltd’s (UFG) stock is trading at $1.43, marking a gain of 17.21% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -87.00% below its 52-week high of $11.00 and 138.33% above its 52-week low of $0.60. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -10.44% below the high and +131.67% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, UFG’s SMA-200 is $3.1902. UFG’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 4.80, resulting in an 8.73 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Uni Fuels Holdings Ltd (UFG) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

Uni Fuels Holdings Ltd (UFG): Earnings History

If we examine Uni Fuels Holdings Ltd’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on Next Year (2026), it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.05, slashing the consensus of $0.05. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0.05, resulting in a 0.05 surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on Next Year (2026), the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.05 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.05. That was a difference of $0.05 and a surprise of 0.05.

Uni Fuels Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: UFG) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Uni Fuels Holdings Ltd (UFG). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 45.16% of shares. A total of 11 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 5.35% of its stock and 9.76% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Quadrature Capital Ltd holding total of 165.94 shares that make 1.70% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.23 million.

The securities firm Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P. holds 121.67 shares of UFG, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 1.25%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.17 million.

An overview of Uni Fuels Holdings Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Uni Fuels Holdings Ltd (UFG) traded 1,848,742 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.9172 and price change of +0.6300. With the moving average of $0.9681 and a price change of +0.3600, about 895,249 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, UFG’s 100-day average volume is 1,318,579 shares, alongside a moving average of $2.8299 and a price change of -2.2000.