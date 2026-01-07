How did Navan Inc (NAVN) fare last session?

While Navan Inc has overperformed by 2.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NAVN fell by -0.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.75 to $11.76, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.68% in the last 200 days.

On November 24, 2025, Rosenblatt started tracking Navan Inc (NASDAQ: NAVN) recommending Buy. A report published by Oppenheimer on November 24, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for NAVN. Needham also rated NAVN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 24, 2025. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Overweight rating on November 24, 2025, and assigned a price target of $19. Mizuho initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for NAVN, as published in its report on November 24, 2025. Jefferies’s report from November 24, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $25 for NAVN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Navan Inc (NAVN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 28.99%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Navan Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.43, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.40M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for NAVN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.16%, with a gain of 3.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.08, showing growth from the present price of $17.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NAVN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Navan Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 65.69%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.39% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.