Examining EyePoint Inc (EYPT) more closely is necessary

While EyePoint Inc has underperformed by -3.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EYPT fell by -7.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.11 to $3.91, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 55.70% in the last 200 days.

On June 17, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking EyePoint Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT) recommending Outperform. A report published by Citigroup on January 07, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for EYPT. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on August 28, 2024, and assigned a price target of $15. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for EYPT, as published in its report on January 22, 2024. Mizuho’s report from November 02, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $20 for EYPT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of EyePoint Inc (EYPT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -90.82%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

EyePoint Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -98.23% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.11, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and EYPT is registering an average volume of 1.31M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.25%, with a loss of -7.36% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $36.08, showing growth from the present price of $16.86, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EYPT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze EyePoint Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.47%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.68% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.