Erasca Inc (ERAS)’s stock rises to 3.63 per share

While Erasca Inc has overperformed by 4.01%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ERAS fell by -2.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.80 to $1.01, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 88.15% in the last 200 days.

On October 16, 2025, Stifel started tracking Erasca Inc (NASDAQ: ERAS) recommending Buy. A report published by BofA Securities on September 03, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for ERAS. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded ERAS shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $2 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 18, 2025. Raymond James Initiated an Outperform rating on March 26, 2025, and assigned a price target of $5. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ERAS, as published in its report on November 18, 2024. CapitalOne’s report from March 11, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $8 for ERAS shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Erasca Inc (ERAS)

In order to gain a clear picture of Erasca Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -32.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.45, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.05M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ERAS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.32%, with a gain of 4.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.00, showing growth from the present price of $3.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ERAS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Erasca Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 43.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 48.41% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.