Can you now get a good deal on Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc’s shares?

While Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc has underperformed by -0.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SEI rose by 14.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $57.17 to $14.27, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 53.75% in the last 200 days.

On December 02, 2025, Morgan Stanley started tracking Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (NYSE: SEI) recommending Overweight. A report published by Raymond James on June 13, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for SEI. Barclays also rated SEI shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $42 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 06, 2025. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on May 22, 2025, and assigned a price target of $32. Vertical Research initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SEI, as published in its report on May 14, 2025. Northland Capital’s report from April 22, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $37 for SEI shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Janney also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (SEI)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of SEI’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.48 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 122.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.45% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.28, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SEI is recording an average volume of 3.51M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.91%, with a gain of 18.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $66.27, showing growth from the present price of $52.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SEI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector, Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (SEI) is based in the USA. When comparing Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 58.04, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 757.11%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.05%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 115.18% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.