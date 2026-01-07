Are SkyWater Technology Inc (SKYT) shares a good deal now?

While SkyWater Technology Inc has overperformed by 12.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SKYT rose by 55.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.49 to $5.67, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 127.93% in the last 200 days.

On November 06, 2025, TD Cowen Reiterated SkyWater Technology Inc (NASDAQ: SKYT) to Buy. A report published by Stifel on October 22, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SKYT. TD Cowen also reiterated SKYT shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 08, 2025. TD Cowen Reiterated the rating as Outperform on February 27, 2024, but set its price target from $12 to $15. Needham resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for SKYT, as published in its report on February 27, 2024. Craig Hallum’s report from April 26, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $10 for SKYT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of SkyWater Technology Inc (SKYT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 60.68%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

SkyWater Technology Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 101.23% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.61, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SKYT has an average volume of 2.04M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.79%, with a gain of 53.36% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.00, showing decline from the present price of $28.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SKYT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SkyWater Technology Inc Shares?

Semiconductors giant SkyWater Technology Inc (SKYT) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing SkyWater Technology Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.97, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 9215.14%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 37.71%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 46.75% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.