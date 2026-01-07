Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

While Allogene Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 4.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ALLO rose by 2.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.78 to $0.86, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.20% in the last 200 days.

On October 10, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLO) to Underweight. A report published by Citizens JMP on May 14, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for ALLO. Citizens JMP also Upgraded ALLO shares as ‘Mkt Outperform’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 14, 2025. Oppenheimer Initiated an Outperform rating on August 08, 2024, and assigned a price target of $11. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for ALLO, as published in its report on May 31, 2024. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO)

One of the most important indicators of Allogene Therapeutics Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -54.43% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.19, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ALLO is recording 2.64M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.76%, with a gain of 2.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.56, showing growth from the present price of $1.41, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALLO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Allogene Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 28.71%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 50.54% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.