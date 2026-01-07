A stock that deserves closer examination: Bloom Energy Corp (BE)

While Bloom Energy Corp has underperformed by -0.79%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BE rose by 18.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $147.86 to $15.15, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 81.47% in the last 200 days.

On December 02, 2025, Daiwa Securities started tracking Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) recommending Neutral. A report published by HSBC Securities on October 29, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for BE. TD Cowen also reiterated BE shares as ‘Hold’, quoting a target price of $105 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 29, 2025. Evercore ISI initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for BE, as published in its report on October 07, 2025. Mizuho’s report from October 02, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $79 for BE shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Bloom Energy Corp (BE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 57.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Bloom Energy Corp’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.82% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.83, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BE is registering an average volume of 13.65M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.60%, with a gain of 16.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $115.09, showing growth from the present price of $103.05, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bloom Energy Corp Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.62%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.23% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.