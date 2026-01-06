Zspace Inc (ZSPC) shows promising results

While Zspace Inc has overperformed by 8.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZSPC rose by 18.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.79 to $0.36, whereas the simple moving average fell by -83.56% in the last 200 days.

On March 31, 2025, Northland Capital Upgraded Zspace Inc (NASDAQ: ZSPC) to Outperform. A report published by Barrington Research on March 03, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for ZSPC.

Analysis of Zspace Inc (ZSPC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -38.16%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Zspace Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.48, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ZSPC is recording an average volume of 1.25M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 17.83%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.39%, with a gain of 7.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.30, showing growth from the present price of $0.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZSPC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zspace Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 63.43%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 7.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.