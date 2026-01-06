YSXT’s valuation metrics: A comprehensive analysis

Ysx Tech Co.Ltd (YSXT)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -2.27% from the previous close with its current price standing at $1.29. Its current price is -87.05% under its 52-week high of $9.96 and 14.16% more than its 52-week low of $1.13. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -47.35% below the high and +14.16% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, YSXT’s SMA-200 is $3.3833.

Additionally, it is important to take into account YSXT stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.42 for the last tewlve months.YSXT’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.09, resulting in an 4.25 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Ysx Tech Co.Ltd (YSXT) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Ysx Tech Co.Ltd (NASDAQ: YSXT) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Ysx Tech Co.Ltd (YSXT). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 59.71% of shares. A total of 6 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.42% of its stock and 1.05% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is HRT Financial LP holding total of 41.17 shares that make 0.18% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 52908.0.

The securities firm Marex Group Plc holds 21.23 shares of YSXT, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.10%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 27283.0.

An overview of Ysx Tech Co.Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Ysx Tech Co.Ltd (YSXT) traded 1,132,997 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.3887 and price change of -1.0100. With the moving average of $1.9969 and a price change of -1.0100, about 757,357 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, YSXT’s 100-day average volume is 645,865 shares, alongside a moving average of $2.2496 and a price change of -0.7600.