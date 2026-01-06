What was Terrestrial Energy Inc (IMSR)’s performance in the last session?

While Terrestrial Energy Inc has overperformed by 7.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IMSR rose by 14.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $31.50 to $5.95, whereas the simple moving average fell by -41.80% in the last 200 days.

On December 19, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Terrestrial Energy Inc (NASDAQ: IMSR) recommending Overweight.

Analysis of Terrestrial Energy Inc (IMSR)

In order to gain a clear picture of Terrestrial Energy Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.49% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.11, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.40M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for IMSR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.55%, with a gain of 1.90% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Terrestrial Energy Inc Shares?

The USA based company Terrestrial Energy Inc (IMSR) is one of the biggest names in Utilities – Regulated Electric. When comparing Terrestrial Energy Inc shares with other companies under Utilities, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 35.83, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 79.89%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 23.03%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 14.31% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.