What was Firefly Aerospace Inc (FLY)’s performance in the last session?

While Firefly Aerospace Inc has overperformed by 8.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FLY rose by 15.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $73.80 to $16.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.25% in the last 200 days.

On December 19, 2025, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking Firefly Aerospace Inc (NASDAQ: FLY) recommending Sector Weight. Deutsche Bank also Upgraded FLY shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 13, 2025. Roth Capital Initiated an Buy rating on September 10, 2025, and assigned a price target of $60. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for FLY, as published in its report on September 02, 2025. JP Morgan’s report from September 02, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $55 for FLY shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Firefly Aerospace Inc (FLY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 37.59%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Firefly Aerospace Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and FLY is registering an average volume of 2.49M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.42%, with a gain of 10.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $38.33, showing growth from the present price of $25.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FLY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Firefly Aerospace Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 48.31%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 14.82% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.