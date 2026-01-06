Was there any good news for Star Fashion Culture Holdings Ltd (STFS) stock in the last session?

Analysis of Star Fashion Culture Holdings Ltd (STFS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.23%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Star Fashion Culture Holdings Ltd’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -379.91% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.11, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and STFS is recording 3.09M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.31%, with a gain of 0.10% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Star Fashion Culture Holdings Ltd Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 21.51%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.