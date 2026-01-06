TSSI overperforms with a 6.50 increase in share price

While TSS Inc has overperformed by 6.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TSSI rose by 15.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $31.94 to $5.63, whereas the simple moving average fell by -45.57% in the last 200 days.

On September 16, 2025, Singular Research started tracking TSS Inc (NASDAQ: TSSI) recommending Buy.

Analysis of TSS Inc (TSSI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -40.23%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

TSS Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.73% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.35, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and TSSI is registering an average volume of 1.83M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.34%, with a gain of 15.19% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.00, showing growth from the present price of $8.19, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TSSI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TSS Inc Shares?

A giant in the Information Technology Services market, TSS Inc (TSSI) is based in the USA. When comparing TSS Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 41.66, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -158.37%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 22.71%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 41.04% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.