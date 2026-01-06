TMC the metals company Inc (TMC)’s stock rises to 7.15 per share

While TMC the metals company Inc has overperformed by 5.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TMC rose by 15.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.35 to $1.02, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 30.12% in the last 200 days.

On June 25, 2025, Wedbush Upgraded TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ: TMC) to Outperform. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on May 20, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for TMC. Alliance Global Partners also rated TMC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $3.75 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 15, 2025. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Buy rating on November 13, 2023, and assigned a price target of $4.20. Wedbush initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for TMC, as published in its report on November 24, 2021. Piper Sandler’s report from November 12, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $3 for TMC shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. The Benchmark Company also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of TMC the metals company Inc (TMC)

In order to gain a clear picture of TMC the metals company Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -364.03% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 9.95M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for TMC stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.07%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.98%, with a gain of 4.84% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.00, showing growth from the present price of $7.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TMC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TMC the metals company Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 55.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 11.46% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.