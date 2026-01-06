The Baldwin Insurance Group Inc (BWIN)’s stock chart: A technical perspective

While The Baldwin Insurance Group Inc has overperformed by 5.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BWIN rose by 4.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.15 to $21.26, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.09% in the last 200 days.

On December 12, 2025, Wells Fargo Upgraded The Baldwin Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ: BWIN) to Equal Weight. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on October 13, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for BWIN. Raymond James also Downgraded BWIN shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 07, 2025. BMO Capital Markets initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for BWIN, as published in its report on March 27, 2025. Wells Fargo’s report from December 11, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $41 for BWIN shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. William Blair also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of The Baldwin Insurance Group Inc (BWIN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.63% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.15, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BWIN is registering an average volume of 1.09M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.82%, with a loss of -2.19% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.88, showing growth from the present price of $25.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BWIN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Baldwin Insurance Group Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.66%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 111.08% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.