TDIC’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: A closer look at its relevance

Dreamland Ltd (TDIC)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 1.79% from the previous close with its current price standing at $0.2. Its current price is -97.41% under its 52-week high of $7.90 and 13.78% more than its 52-week low of $0.18. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -52.76% below the high and +12.33% above the low.

Additionally, it is important to take into account TDIC stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 1.08 for the last tewlve months.TDIC’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 5.53, resulting in an 2.11 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Dreamland Ltd (TDIC) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Dreamland Ltd (NASDAQ: TDIC) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Dreamland Ltd (TDIC). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 58.99% of shares. A total of 2 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.00% of its stock and 0.00% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is JPMORGAN CHASE & CO holding total of 44.0 shares that make 0.00% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 8.0.

The securities firm UBS Group AG holds 38.0 shares of TDIC, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.00%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 7.0.

An overview of Dreamland Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Dreamland Ltd (TDIC) traded 1,266,656 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.2539 and price change of -0.1915. With the moving average of $0.3420 and a price change of -0.3178, about 3,595,844 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, TDIC’s 100-day average volume is 2,621,059 shares, alongside a moving average of $2.0731 and a price change of -3.5478.