Should investors be concerned about Savara Inc (SVRA)?

While Savara Inc has overperformed by 2.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SVRA fell by -3.81%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.01 to $1.89, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 64.48% in the last 200 days.

On October 20, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking Savara Inc (NASDAQ: SVRA) recommending Overweight. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on August 15, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for SVRA. H.C. Wainwright also Downgraded SVRA shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $2 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 29, 2025. Wells Fargo Initiated an Overweight rating on December 20, 2024, and assigned a price target of $8. Evercore ISI November 13, 2024d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘In-line’ for SVRA, as published in its report on November 13, 2024. JMP Securities’s report from February 15, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $8 for SVRA shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Savara Inc (SVRA)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Savara Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -78.74% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.65, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SVRA is recording an average volume of 2.53M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.87%, with a loss of -10.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.81, showing growth from the present price of $5.8, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SVRA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Savara Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 49.66%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 37.14% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.