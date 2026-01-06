Serve Robotics Inc’s results are impressive

While Serve Robotics Inc has overperformed by 7.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SERV rose by 22.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.35 to $4.66, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 21.06% in the last 200 days.

On December 18, 2025, Oppenheimer started tracking Serve Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: SERV) recommending Outperform. A report published by Wedbush on August 27, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for SERV. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Overweight rating on May 22, 2025, and assigned a price target of $17. Ladenburg Thalmann initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SERV, as published in its report on October 28, 2024. Northland Capital’s report from October 18, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $16 for SERV shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Seaport Research Partners also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Serve Robotics Inc (SERV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 210.08%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Serve Robotics Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -47.18% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 17.21, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SERV is recording an average volume of 9.50M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.31%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.72%, with a gain of 25.05% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.71, showing growth from the present price of $12.68, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SERV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Serve Robotics Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.06%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 32.75% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.